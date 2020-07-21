One more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Geary County Monday afternoon by Geary County Emergency Management.
The newest case was found in a 27-year-old woman.
This was the single case discovered after 243 people were tested for the virus at a free, mobile testing center put up Friday at Green Park Apartments.
According to Geary County EMS, this brings the county’s total cases to 90, of which 74 are listed as recovered.
At this time, there are 15 known active cases of the virus in the community. Four people total have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Two community members remain hospitalized with the virus. One person has died of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck Geary County.
At this time, according to Geary County EMS, 76 people are under investigation for the virus.
People are still encouraged to social distance and wear masks when out in public.
