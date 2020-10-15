As of 10 a.m. Oct. 15, SPARK grant applications will be available to local small businesses via the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.
The grants of up to $3,000 are available to businesses located in Geary County which have 50 employees or fewer and which have suffered hard costs to their businesses due to COVID-19 — costs directly associated with the virus.
Geary County has laid aside about $50,000 in funding provided by the CARES Act specifically for grants to help small businesses cope with hard costs from COVID-19.
Hard costs include funds spent on personal protective equipment for employees, expenses associated with modifications made to brick and mortar businesses due to the pandemic including floor markers and plexiglass barriers, hardware and software added to a business for online or delivery services and similar costs.
The most an individual business can receive is $3,000.
Business owners can pick up grant applications at the JCACC office located at 222 W. Sixth St. starting today.
Completed grant applications will need to be turned in to the Economic Development Commission. Applications will go to Geary County’s SPARK funds consulting firm Witt-O’Brien’s for approval and be awarded on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, check out the Chamber’s website at www.jcacc.org/GC-Spark-Grant-Program or call EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean at 785-762-1976 or via email at mickey.dean@jcacc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.