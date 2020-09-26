In the latter half of the week, Geary County’s COVID-19 numbers rose by 12.
Five new cases were announced Thursday and seven new cases were announced Friday.
According to the Geary County Health Department, 276 local cases of the virus have recovered from it. There are 24 known active cases of the virus in the community. Since Thursday, 12 people have recovered from the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total COVID-19 case count at 416.
In the time that there have been known active cases of the virus in the community, two people have died from it. There are currently three community members hospitalized with the illness, according to the health department.
People are asked to continue social distancing and wearing masks while out in public as well as practicing good hand hygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.