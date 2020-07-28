Geary County had its second COVID-19 death over the weekend.
The case concerns a male in his 60s who was transported to Geary
Community Hospital Sunday. The patient died later that day.
The Geary County Emergency Operations Center will not release any
further information about this case.
It did, however, extend condolences to the patient's family.
Geary County authorities are still continuing to strongly encourage
the public to wear masks when out among other people, to carry on
social distancing, and to do frequent handwashing.
Local restaurant temporarily closed for COVID-19
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on Chestnut Street has
temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for
COVID-19.
HCI Hospitality of Manhattan, which operates the Junction City
restaurant, issued a statement on the matter Monday afternoon.
According to HCI Hospitality Marketing Manager Kari Crump, the
employee last worked at the restaurant July 21 before testing
positive.
"When we learned a team member, who last worked in our Junction City
restaurant on Tuesday, July 21, tested positive for COVID-19, we
promptly closed the restaurant and completed Freddy’s whole restaurant
disinfecting protocol following CDC and local health department
guidelines," she said in a release sent out Monday. "We are working
hard to ensure the health and safety of our team member’s and guests.
We truly appreciate the patience and support of our local community at
this time."
Crump said HCI's restaurants had adopted a response plan early in the pandemic.
Employees have their temperatures take and answer pertinent
health-related questions daily. This information is documented every
day, she said.
"Anyone with symptoms must get tested, and anyone who tests positive
must meet CDC standards before returning to work," Crump said.
"Required face masks, gloves and numerous other safety precautions
were instilled to keep our team members and guests protected."
Numbers Rising
Geary County's COVID-19 numbers climbed by 12 Monday afternoon. As of
Monday, the Geary County Health Department and Geary County Emergency
Management named the 12 new cases as a 32-year-old female, a
23-year-old male, a 43-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, a
21-year-old female, a 34-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, a
16-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a
35-year-old female, and a 44-year-old male.
According to Geary County Emergency Management, this brings the
county's total COVID-19 count to 125.
Two people remain hospitalized with the virus. There are, according to
Geary County Emergency Management, 29 active cases and 94 people who
have recovered from their illness.
At this time, 92 people are under investigation by local authorities
for COVID-19.
The KDHE's count differs from Geary County's which Geary County
Emergency Management has taken note of.
"The online case counts produced by KDHE are cases that reside in
Geary County," Geary County Emergency Management said in a statement
on social media. "The Geary County Health Department is reporting on
the number of cases that reside in Geary County where they are the
responsible public health authority for investigating those cases.
Some cases may reside in Geary County, but are outside of Geary County
Health Department's investigational authority.
No other information is available."
People are asked to contact the health department with questions at
785-762-5788.
