The spread of COVID-19 seems to have slowed down in the past week, judging from updates by the Geary County Health Department.
Last week, only three new cases of the virus were identified in the community while seven more people who had contracted the virus were listed as having recovered from their illness.
Geary County has 13 active cases of COVID-19, according to the health department.
One person in the county is hospitalized with the virus as of the most recent update. The unofficial death count from the virus remains steady at 26.
According to the health department, the county has experienced a total of 1,604 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 1,561 are listed as recovered.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks cases of COVID-19 around the state on a map located at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas on its website.
The KDHE’s map lists Geary County as having had 3,306 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in spring of last year. This is a difference of 1,702 from the health department’s count. The health department has accounted for this difference by attributing it to Fort Riley numbers. The local health department only receives local numbers while the KDHE receives numbers from both Fort Riley and Geary County. The gap between the two agencies’ counts has grown by 27 since last week. Last week, the gap was 1,604.
