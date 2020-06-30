COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Geary County as more cases are positively identified.
At this time, the county sits at 47, as of Monday.
One of the new cases was identified in a 23-year-old woman and another was found in a 41-year-old man.
At this time, they remain isolated in recovery at their homes.
The Geary County Health Department is still doing contact tracing on these subjects.
Both of the two most recent cases are the result of contacts outside of Geary County.
At this time, there are 17 known active cases of the virus in Geary County.
Geary County Emergency Management has said it will update the public daily at 3 p.m. on social media and the Geary County EMS website about the COVID-19 situation, in the hopes of keeping updates consistent.
People are asked, as always, to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene in public spaces.
Public meeting canceled
The virus has also brought about the cancelation of a Unified School District 475 public meeting.
The parent meeting at Grandview Elementary School scheduled for today has been cancelled. The district had planned to hear parent feedback about the possible closure of Grandview Elementary. A similar meeting was held at Franklin Elementary School, which also stands to be closed, earlier this month.
