The Geary County Health Department listed 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
This brings the community to a total of 76 active cases, according to the health department.
The health department also listed 21 people as having recovered from their illness.
Five people have died in the community in total since the pandemic began. One person remains hospitalized with the virus in Geary County.
The health department urges people to exercise social distancing, to continue to practice good hand hygiene by washing their hands or using hand sanitizer often and not touch their faces with unwashed hands. People are required to wear masks in Geary County when out in public and unable to maintain a distance of six feet or more and the public is asked to remember that.
Health department officials urge people to take caution as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
"As the holidays approach, we want to see everyone continue to be healthy and enjoy their time with their families,” Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch said in a press release sent out Monday afternoon. "The local health order can be viewed on the Geary County website www.gearycounty.org under the COVID-19 link.”
More information on the current health order can be found here https://www.gearycounty.org/1398/Health-Department on the health department’s website.
Gatherings larger than 100 are banned. Special events need to be approved by the health department two weeks or more before the event. For more information, call the health department at 785-762-5788.
Monday, Geary Community Hospital also its most recent released COVID-19 statistics.
According to GCH, 5,224 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at its testing site, of which 4,767 were negative and 20 were positive. GCH has 21 pending tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.