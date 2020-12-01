The Geary County Health Department listed 75 new positive cases of COVID-19.
This is the health department’s first time reporting since the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and represents cases located in the community. from Thanksgiving Day onward. A total of 20 people who had tested positive are now listed as recovered from the virus.
According to the health department, this brings the Geary County community to a total of 169 active cases of COVID-19.
In total, five community members have died from this illness and one person remains in the hospital.
Geary Community Hospital also released some of its COVID-19 statistics Monday.
Since the pandemic began, GCH has conducted 5,489 COVID-19 tests at its testing site, 4,961 of which came back negative and 527 have come back positive. One test is still pending at this time. There are currently four people hospitalized at GCH with COVID-19.
At this time, the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total case count as 992 since the pandemic began in spring.
