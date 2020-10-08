COVID-19 has altered the way students are learning this year but it has not dampened Blue Jay spirit, which has been on full display this week at Junction City High School.
The virus put a stop to the homecoming dance and the parade but with a few alterations spirit week has gone on with a vacation theme, said Jessica Roche, sophomore class sponsor.
“Each day they have dress-up days like Hawaiian day, toga day and then staycation on Friday where they wear their Blue Jay gear,” she said. “Instead of floats for the parade we had each of our classes do a hallway decoration.”
Clubs that usually would have a float in the parade decorated bedsheets, which will go up on the fence around the football field.
Each class had a theme to follow; freshmen had the jungle theme, sophomores the beach, juniors had Roman and the seniors did a winter theme.
The pep rally will go virtual on Friday and will include pre-recorded activities and games.
While it’s not ideal, Roche said students are adjusting and she sees the same amount of participation.
“I think our freshmen are really the most disappointed about not having a dance because it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm in high school, I get to go to a dance’ then ‘Oh, bummer’”, she said. “I think as far as canceling the dance, the freshmen have been affected the most. We're still doing coronation and voting for homecoming queen and king and prince and princesses.”
For remote students, it’s been more difficult to be involved, but Roche said they are finding ways to accommodate them as well. Students who are remote leaners had the opportunity to help decorate the hallways and during the dress-up days they can participate through their zoom classes.
“W tried to include them as much as we could even though they aren’t in the building,” she said.
