Since Thursday afternoon, Geary County’s number of COVID-19 infections has grown by a grand total of 12, according to Geary County Emergency Management.
This brings the county to a total of 85 cases.
Thursday afternoon, six positive cases were found.
Friday, three cases were discovered, according to Geary County EMS. One person remains hospitalized.
Saturday afternoon, three new cases were revealed, all males — one aged 51, one aged 30, and one aged 21.
As of Thursday, 42 of the total were listed as having recovered from the virus. One person remains hospitalized with the illness and one person has died of it.
A total of 100 people are under investigation for possible contact with the illness.
According to Geary County EMS, more information will be available Monday afternoon.
