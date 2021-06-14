The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment has added another COVID-19 death to Geary County’s total.
The KDHE’s website lists the county’s official death count at a total of 41, up from 40 last week.
The KDHE’s count and the Geary County Health Department’s count differ because the state receives COVID-19 totals from both the the county and Fort Riley and the local health department only receives local numbers. The KDHE lists Geary County as having experienced 3,545 cases of the virus and the health department lists the county as having had a total of 1,721 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic arrived in early April 2020. This difference of 1,834 is accounted for mostly by cases found on Fort Riley’s portions of Geary County.
The health department lists Geary County as having experienced 26 deaths from the virus.
As of press time Monday afternoon, the health department had not commented on the KDHE’s newly-added COVID-19 death.
The KDHE also lists Geary County as having experienced 18 cases of COVID-19 variants, including 17 of the UK variant and one unnamed variant of interest.
Geary County no longer has the lowest vaccination rate out of all counties in the state. It has surpassed Morton, Stevens and Cherokee Counties in terms of percentage of population vaccinated.
According to the health department, there are currently 38 active cases of the virus in the local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.