Geary County’s number of known active COVID-19 cases rose incrementally last week.
According to the Geary County Health Department’s most recent update, there were 17 active cases of the virus in the community. Last week, the health department recorded nine new cases of the virus and 14 new recoveries in the community.
The unofficial death count for the county remains at 26.
As of the most recent update, there was one community member hospitalized with the virus.
In total, according to the health department’s numbers, there have been 1,590 recoveries from the virus and 1,637.
This differs from the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment’s numbers for the county.
The KDHE lists Geary County as having 3,389 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. This is a difference of 1,752 from the health department.
According to the health department, this difference is because of Fort Riley numbers, which the health department does not receive. The KDHE receives numbers for all of Geary County, including those on post.
