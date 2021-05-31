As of the Geary County Health Department’s most recent update, there are only five known active cases of COVID-19 in the community.
About 13 people were listed as recovered from their fights with the virus and only three new cases were located in the community as of last week. At this time, no community members are listed as having been hospitalized with the virus. The unofficial death count remains steady at 26. The health department lists Geary County as having experienced a grand total of 1,661 cases of COVID-19 since it first arrived here in early April 2020, 1,630 of which are listed as having recovered from the virus.
This differs from the totals listed by the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, which lists Geary County’s case total as 3,449 since the pandemic began. This difference of 1,788 has been attributed to Fort Riley by health department Director Tammy Von Busch. According to Von Busch, Fort Riley does not report its COVID-19 numbers directly to the local health department, but does report them to the state, which is why the KDHE has a larger number and a more accurate count of COVID-19 cases for the whole of Geary County.
The KDHE also lists Geary County’s death count from the virus as 40 in total.
Geary County remains one of the statistically least vaccinated counties in the state of Kansas. There have been a total of 17 cases of the UK Variant spotted in Geary County.
Further information on vaccination statistics for the state can be found at KansasVaccine.gov and information about COVID-19 in Kansas can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas online.
