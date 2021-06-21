The Geary County Health Department’s most recent update shows 46 known active cases of COVID-19 in the community.
The number rose by about 29 last week according to the health department’s count while 19 community members were listed as recovered from the virus by the health department.
The health department’s unofficial death count still remains steady at 26. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total death count from the virus at 41.
The health department lists Geary County as having had a total of 1,737 cases of the virus while the KDHE lists Geary County’s total as much higher, at 3,572.
Differences between the KDHE’s COVID-19 count and the health department’s totals are accounted for by Fort Riley numbers.
The difference of 1,835 between the two counts is accounted for by the Geary County side of Fort Riley.
Geary County has seen a total of 21 cases of COVID-19 variants as well, according to the KDHE.
Geary County is no longer the least vaccinated county in the state, having surpassed multiple other Kansas counties in terms of percentage of the population that has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information about state and local COVID-19 statistics or COVID-19 vaccination information, check out either www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas or www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
