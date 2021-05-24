According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, there have been 17 cases of COVID-19 variants spotted in residents of Geary County. The KDHE listed these variants as “of concern.” The variant is question is the UK variant according to the KDHE, which has an increased likelihood of transmission and severity of illness.
Health department Director Tammy Von Busch said Monday that the appearance of variants in the community was cause to be worried.
“Yes, people need to be concerned,” she said.
Von Busch encouraged people not to grow lax in their observance of precautions such as hand washing and mask wearing.
“Wearing masks and protective measures are still needed to prevent spread,” she said.
Geary County’s vaccination rate for COVID-19 remains low, according to the KDHE. The community continues to be one of the lowest in the state.
As of the press time Monday afternoon the Geary County Health Department listed 15 known active cases of COVID-19 in the community.
As of the health department’s most recent update, the unofficial local COVID-19 death count had remained steady at 26 and there were no community members hospitalized with the virus. According to the health department’s count, there have been a total of 1,658 cases of the virus since the pandemic arrived in Geary County in the spring of 2020 and 1,617 of these are listed as recovered. Last week, six new recoveries were recorded and five new cases were documented by the health department.
The KDHE lists Geary County as having had 3,434 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. This differs from the health department’s count by 1,817. The KDHE also lists Geary County as having had a total of 40 deaths from the virus, of which 24 were male and 16 were female.
According to the health department, this difference is because Fort Riley does not report its cases to he health department but does report them to the state. The KDHE reports both Geary County and Fort Riley numbers.
