Geary County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the state, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Megan Seidl has seen this hesitancy in numerous patients. She wants to address it — and bust the myths associated with it.
Myth 1: The vaccine costs money.
Truth: It does not.
Seidl said one of the top myths she encounters at Konza is one of cost. She said many patients are concerned the vaccine will cost too much or that they will be required to have insurance in order to receive it.
But for the time being, the COVID-19 vaccine is free, Seidl said.
“You’re not going to have a big medical bill,” she said.
Seidl believes the vaccine will remain free-of-charge for at least the rest of the year, if not longer.
Myth 2: There was not enough research done on the vaccine.
Truth: The vaccine was expedited by cutting red tape, not corners, according to Seidl.
“People get uncomfortable with the amount of research,” she said. “I know I hear a lot of concerns that the research was done too quickly or not enough people were involved in the studies. Because it felt like, ‘oh, other vaccines take five or 10 years to develop. Why did this one take one year or even less than a year with the emergency use authorization?’ The important part to note is that the corners cut to get this vaccine done were not safety, they were logistics and red tape. We put a lot of money into studying the vaccine, which allowed participants to get enrolled. Usually it takes years to get participants enrolled to go through the phases of the trials and they were able to do that much quicker because of the amount of funding put into studying the vaccine and getting it up and running. And in terms of the amount of people, literally 10s of thousands of participants were involved in those initial trials. And now that it’s available to the public, there have been millions of people who have gotten these vaccines and we’re getting a lot of data from systems like V-safe app the which follows up on patients after they got the vaccine through text messages and asks about symptoms days, weeks and months after they got the vaccine. That’s given a huge amount of additional data.”
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was temporarily paused after a small number of people experienced blood clots after receiving the vaccine, Seidl said.
“Even though it’s an incredibly rare side effect, they paused distribution because they want the public to be absolutely sure that safety is being taken very seriously,” she said.
According to Seidl, there is concern over the newness of the vaccine.
She said study on similar vaccines have been going on for years.
“The technology is not new,” Seidl said. “And now it has been (more than) a year since the initial trial participants, so we have (more than) a year’s worth of data to reassure us about the vaccines that we’re distributing here.”
Myth 3: If you’ve had COVID-19, you don’t need a vaccine.
Truth: People can be reinfected with the virus.
According to Seidl, natural immunity from COVID-19 — the immunity people gain from being exposed to and surviving infection with — the virus is not as strong as the immunity gained from receiving the vaccine.
“There are reports of people who’ve had COVID who got COVID again and sometimes got very sick in that second episode of COVID,” she said. “The studies on the immunity created by the vaccine are showing really high quality immunity. And so even those who have had COVID in the past will still benefit and will still be safer if they get the vaccine.”
According to Seidl, the immunity gained from receiving the vaccine lasts at least six months after the second dose.
“We are learning more as months pass as we have those initial trial participants getting further out from those doses,” she said. “So that’s going to be something we learn new information (about) as we go forward. But we know at least six months of immunity is pretty consistent.”
Myth 4: The vaccine might cause someone to test positive for COVID-19.
Truth: The vaccine has no actual live COVID-19 virus in it and can’t cause a false positive.
Seidl said a COVID-19 vaccine will not cause someone to test positive for COVID-19 after receiving either the first or second dose of the vaccine. What might test positive after a vaccine is an antibody test.
“If you get tested for antibodies, that will test positive at some point after the vaccine, because your body is doing the work of creating immunity,” she said. “But the virus test itself will not become positive because the vaccine doesn’t actually contain the virus at all.”
Myth 5: It’s better to just wait and receive the vaccine at a later date if at all.
Truth: Waiting to vaccinate means the virus has more time to spread and mutate, creating more variants, before herd immunity is reached.
“More people waiting gives the virus more bodies to infect and to mutate in,” Seidl said. “Globally, we’re seeing a huge surge of coronavirus cases in other countries. What that does is it gives the virus more of an opportunity to mutate into the variants that you’ve heard about and those variants are going to become more and more likely to basically be able to get around the vaccine immunity. So if people wait, the virus is going to become stronger and more effective at evading our immunity and we’re going to have to start from scratch or start from a booster or things like that. So really we’re in a race against these variants and waiting just gives the virus more time to become stronger and to invade our defenses.”
Myth 6: The vaccine has a microchip in it.
Truth: With the way the vaccine is delivered, this is physically impossible.
Another myth, significantly less prevalent among locals, is the rumor that there is something hidden in the vaccines — such as a microchip.
“There are so many reasons why that is not and cannot be true,” Seidl said. “The cost of that would be astronomical. The ability to fit it in a needle as we draw up the dose of the vaccine just makes it impossible. The vaccines are held in the bottles. There would be no way to know that you get a microchip even if you wanted to put one in there. So there is absolutely not a microchip in the vaccine.”
According to Seidl, the needles used to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine are much smaller than those that would be necessary to deliver a microchip.
A full list of ingredients in the vaccine is available in fact packets patients receive before they receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“The only real contraindication — or reason not to get it from a health perspective — is if a person has a severe allergy to one of the components in the vaccine which is really quite uncommon,” Seidl said. “When it comes to chemicals in the vaccine, yes there are ingredients, but they’ve been show through a pretty substantial amount of data that the ingredients are safe and they don’t pose any significant threat to recipients of the vaccine.”
Why the vaccination rate in Geary County is so low
Seidl said she knows there is a history of the community distrusting vaccines.
“That goes back generations,” she said. “That is due to people having concerns about vaccines — kind of having a fear of vaccines — and so it’s certainly not a surprise. But it really is becoming a limiting factor in our ability to help protect our community.”
Seidl said there are many reasons for this.
“I think there are parts of the community that historically have lost trust in the medical establishment,” she said. “I think it’s really important for us to be transparent and to make it very clear that safety is our primary concern and that the health of the community is our primary concern. I think that people have a lot of access to inaccurate information — the internet being one of the main culprits there — but also various TV shows and things like that. And it’s hard for people to know what’s true and often those who are sharing inaccurate information are often the loudest. And so I think that’s been a real challenge to overcome and get good quality information into the hands of the community so they can make an informed decision for themselves rather than listening to people who may not have their best interests at heart, who may have their own agenda or may just really not necessarily know or understand the science that goes into it.”
It’s a struggle for Konza to use up all its doses of the vaccine and to fill vaccination appointments, Seidl said.
“It’s not surprising that people are a little unsure, but it really is affecting our ability to end this pandemic,” she said.
Seidl encourages people to take any questions they have about the vaccine to their healthcare providers.
She also asks people who have received the vaccine to tell others about their experiences.
RN Penny Coffman who also works at Konza said that since receiving the vaccine, Konza had distributed 1,623 vaccines. As of close of business May 13, the clinic had 500 doses on hand.
“It’s just a matter of the patients calling and scheduling,” Coffman said. “We are open to anybody whether they are our patient or not.”
It doesn’t matter if patients have insurance or not — everyone is welcome, she said.
Vaccines are currently being distributed from the Konza site on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“When they come in for that first dose we go ahead and schedule them for their second dose,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people canceling or not showing up for those appointments. Unfortunately, once we open a vial — there’s 10 doses in a vial — and it’s only good for six hours. So when we have those people scheduled, we really need to have the bodies here to fill that so we aren’t wasting any of the vaccine.”
Vaccines can be scheduled at www.konzaprairiechc.com online.
