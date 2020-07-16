Geary County Crime Stoppers is seeking volunteers to serve on its committee.
According to Lisa Belardo, who leads the local group, they recently had several members have to quit due to health concerns and similar issues and now have spots open on the committee.
“We have 14 voluntary members,” she said. “There is no monetary payroll, nothing — it’s all voluntary hours.”
Membership requires a commitment of about an hour or two a month.
Volunteers must be residents of Geary County and must pass a background check.
The group supports the Junction City Police Department’s Tips program, which allows people to give information to the JCPD during investigations.
The group also raises funds throughout the year to help pay tipsters who aid in the solving of crimes. They also host the national night out against crime in Heritage Park, hold a yearly banquet where outstanding local law enforcement officers and support staff receive awards, and take part in the Fourth of July parade, among other things.
“It’s just a volunteer basis,” Belardo said. “If you have an interest in doing it, that’s great.”
