The Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit is currently accepting applications for the Law Enforcement Summer Camp June 21st thru 25th, 2021 (see below for more details. We are limited to only being able to accept 25 kids. The application deadline is May 28th, 2021. Forms can be given to the School Resource Officer at the Junction City Middle School, Junction City High School, Junction City Freshman Success Academy, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to the Junction City Police Department, 210 E. 9th Street. Applications received after May 28th, 2021 will not be considered. Hurry, spots won’t last!
The Junction City Police Department’s Law Enforcement Summer Camp is a camp designed for middle school children. It is an outreach program developed to help students become more aware of First Responders’ functions. The purpose is to build life skills, instill confidence and develop self-esteem. The curriculum will include a wide variety of activities that will incorporate teamwork, physical fitness, and general First Responders’ information. We will emphasize the importance of good decision making skills and teach good citizenship.
Our School Resource Officers will conduct the camp, which allows them to maintain a good working relationship over the summer with their students. Our students will observe presentations made by a K9 officer, SWAT Team members, Patrol Officers, School Resource Officers and other emergency services.
Students are given the opportunity to understand what it is like for someone to be under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, through the use of simulator devices. Students will learn how drug dogs can search and identify illegal substances. Students will observe some of the techniques and equipment used by SWAT members. Students will have an opportunity to observe a Police Chase where Stop Sticks will be deployed and ending in a High Risk Traffic Stop. The students will experience a day at the Milford Lake Hatchery and at our local swimming pool.
We will also mix in several fun activities (Swimming, Bowling, Spin City) to make the week not only educational but also enjoyable.
Camp will be from June 21st – 25th, 2021 from 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM Monday – Friday
The camp will be directed by School Resources Officers from the Junction City Police Department.
Lunch & snacks & water bottles will be provided.
THERE IS NO CHARGE FOR THIS CAMP
Expenses are covered by the Junction City Police Department. There are limited number of spots available. Please return your application as soon as possible. You will be notified when your application has been approved.
APPLICANTS MUST BE GOING INTO THE 7TH, 8TH OR 9TH GRADE IN THE FALL OF 2021.
USD 475 STUDENTS ONLY!
Instructions for Parents/Guardians:
1. PRINT clearly in ink.
2. The Application deadline is May 28th, 2021. Forms can be given to the School Resource Officer at the Junction City Middle
School, Junction City High School, Junction City Freshman Success Academy, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to the
Junction City Police Department, 210 E. 9th Street. Applications received after May 28th, 2021 will not be considered.
3. Preference will be given to New Participants.
4. Parents must drop off campers by 8:30 AM each day at the Junction City Spin City (front doors).
5. Parents must pick up campers by 3:30 PM each day at the Junction City Spin City, unless otherwise specified.
Enroll now to ensure yourself a fun-filled week of learning and activities!
