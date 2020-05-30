Work to clean up and repair damage and from last year’s flooding around Milford Lake continues but some areas will reopen to the public on June 2.
Ken Wenger, park manager said the barricades are set to come down at day-use areas, which include East Rolling Hills, North Overlook, Gathering Pond and the off-road vehicle area.
Initially, those parks had been closed because of the flood damage, then they remained off limits when the COVID-19 shutdown started.
“At East Rolling Hills Park, we picked up a bunch of debris and planted some grass,” he said. “North Overlook Park was mainly just a little debris — the off-road vehicle area had quite a bit of damage.”
In addition to downed trees there were several structures that had floated in from other areas around the lake. Gravel had to be replaced, the trails fixed and the shelter and privies had to be power cleaned before the area could reopen, he said.
One change visitors to the day-use areas may notice is fewer open restrooms.
“Those are all vault toilets; instead of having a contractor come in and clean all these vaults we are just going to have minimal restroom facilities,” he said.
The primitive campgrounds at Timber Creek and School Creek parks will reman closed for a few more weeks. Wenger said an opening date has not been set.
“We’re going to be going to a cashless park … our contractor that does our reservations for us (is) trying to get that set up,” he said.
Rather than a park ranger driving around collecting camping fees from the visitors a system will be in place for people to go online or call and pay with their credit card.
When the system in in place, the signs are posted and the rest of the clean up is finished, the campgrounds will reopen. Meanwhile visitors can begin using the day-use areas again.
“All the boat ramps are open and we have all our floating fishing docks in place,” Wegner said. “We’re still rebuilding our main campgrounds — there’s a lot of electrical damage, flood damage yet and it’s going to take some time. We open up as we can.”
