The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library board of trustees and library administration stand with the American Library Association (ALA) and the Black Caucus of the American Library Association (BCALA) in condemning acts of violence and racism towards People of Color. We share in the nation’s past and current anger, sadness, and frustration.
On any given day, black and brown faces are included in the spectrum of people that visit the library. We value each and every patron and community member and will continue to stand against the historic hatred and prejudice that our patrons and staff may have faced. We reaffirm the ALA statement, “wherever it resides, racism leads to degradation. It weakens our institutions and destroys our communities and is one of the greatest obstacles to the American Library Association’s mission to enhance learning and ensure access to information to all”.
Today, we echo our respect for human diversity through our personnel statement, “The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library maintains a policy for appreciation of and respect for the human diversity which may characterize the people we serve and the people with whom we work. Library employees will respect differences in race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, disability, veteran status and any other characteristic of human diversity.” We take a step forward in denouncing the violence, systematic social injustices, and microaggressions endured by any individual or group.
Systemic racism undermines our society and putting an end to it will require all citizens to work together — with the active support of dedicated community and government leaders. As highly trusted institutions and essential foundations of civic infrastructure, public libraries have a unique and vital role to play in advancing equity and addressing racial divides. We commit to listening, working, and becoming part of change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.