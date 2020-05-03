The Department of the Army has announced the next commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
The Chief of Staff of the Army announced April 30 that Brig. Gen. (promotable) Douglas A. Sims II will be the next commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.
He will take over this position from Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski.
Brig. Gen. Sims is currently the Deputy Director for Regional Operations and Force Management, with the Joint Staff. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and also has a Master’s Degree in Management from Webster University. His career has included multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.
No date has been set for the 1st Infantry Division change of command.
