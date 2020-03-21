Concerns of COVID-19 have gripped the state after the announcement March 6 of a case in Kansas. Schools, businesses, and government organizations have shuttered their doors to the public.
The community, however, has not shuttered its heart to those in need during this trying time.
Wheels of HOPE, the Geary County Food Pantry, the Episcopal Church of the Covenant and Breaking Bread of JC are among those who continue feeding those in need despite these trying times — and despite the risks.
President of the Wheels of HOPE Board Alice Stuckey said sorting and distributions would continue to go on as normal — with safety precautions in place — unless and until someone forced them to quit.
“There would have to be a complete shutdown,” she said. “
Wednesday and Thursday, with hand sanitizer stations in place and wiping down carts periodically.
Only 10 volunteers are allowed in a building at once at this time, as per orders from the Geary County Health Department, but those volunteers boxed up food nonetheless to be distributed Thursday at Wheels of HOPE’s three sites. The group serves about 100 hungry families in the USD 475 school system each month with boxes of supplementary food.
The board decided Wheels of HOPE’s services were needed now more than ever.
“We felt it was important for us just to continue to do what we could to help those in need,” Stuckey said. “We’re making adjustments as far as our procedures — enhanced sanitizing and that type of thing for the virus — but we’re not going to let it stop our service to the community.”
With school out and reduced hours for many workers in the community, these numbers may grow, but the amount of donations may not.
So far, the group has received what it orders from the Kansas Food Bank and received a large donation of goods from a group of Fort Riley Boy Scouts. With shortages across the country, this may not continue.
It wasn’t that they weren’t worried about the virus, she said. Several of the group’s volunteers are older than 60, putting them in a high risk group if they should become infected. According to Stuckey, many of those volunteers stayed home, but some came despite the risks to themselves.
Shelley Hoyle-Kite, who is a founding member of Wheels of HOPE, attended the sorting and the distribution.
“I feel it’s what I’m called to do and I’m supposed to do,” she said. “I’ve always been concerned about kids being hungry.”
A lifelong educator who has since retired, Hoyle-Kite said she worked in high poverty schools in Geary County and has seen the negative impacts of hunger on students. It’s near and dear to her heart.
So she donned gloves and started working.
It felt a little like being on the front lines of hunger, according to Hoyle-Kite.
“It was good to be out there and helping people who you could see needed it,” Hoyle-Kite said. “But the risk is always there. I do think about it.”
Hoyle-Kite is also involved in community dinners served through the Episcopal Church of the Covenant. The community meals, which are free to any member of the public, are no longer being served as sit down meals, but are still available to be picked up as take out in the church parking lot Tuesday nights.
Hoyle-Kite said this would continue for as long as possible.
“I know there’s a risk and it does make me nervous and I’m trying to be cautious,” she said.
Challenges include providing grab-and-go hot dishes and providing enough for everyone, She believes more and more people will need food as the pandemic continues because people will lose their jobs.
“It does make me nervous,” she said of her volunteering. “It would be dishonest to say otherwise. But I’m still glad I did it.”
Founder of Breaking Bread Debbie Savage said her group is doing something similar with their free Friday night hot meals. The meals have been served at the 12th Street Community Center since they started in 2018. Now, they’ve been moved to the parking lot and are offering a drive-thru service.
The meals will be prepackaged to be taken home and handed to people in their cars.
“I just feel like that’s the right thing to do,” Savage said, of continuing the service.
Savage will run into similar problems to Hoyle-Kite’s group.
“If we’ve got issues with trying to keep up with the demand of food and can’t keep that, then we’ll probably have to discontinue,” she said. “But while I’ve got food, I’m willing to serve it.”
Savage is not worried about the virus, she said.
The Manager of the Geary County Food Pantry had not responded to requests for comment by press time. However, President of the Food Pantry Board Margaret Kilpatrick said the pantry continued to hand out food to people in need while observing safety precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.