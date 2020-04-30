During this pandemic, residents have been advised to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Many companies are closed or have their employees teleworking from home. Because so many people are at home more often, Junction City Police Department Chief of Police John Lamb, said the department has seen an increase in domestic violence and domestic battery cases.
“(The) JCPD has experienced an increase in both calls for service for domestic violence and arrests for months of March and April — approximately a 65% increase,” he said.
According to Kansas Statute, K.S.A. 21-5414
(a) Domestic battery is:
(1) Knowingly or recklessly causing bodily harm to a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member; or,
(2) Knowingly causing physical contact with a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member, when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner.
(b) Aggravated domestic battery is:
(1) Knowingly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat, neck or chest of a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member, when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner; or
(2) Knowingly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by blocking the nose or mouth of a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member, when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner.
“All domestic batteries are domestic violence but not all domestic violence has to be domestic battery,” Lamb said.
Kansas Statute, K.S.A. 21-5111 (i), defines domestic violence as an act or threatened act of violence against a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship, or an act or threatened act of violence against a family or household member by a family or household member. Domestic violence also includes any other crime committed against a person or against property, or any municipal ordinance violation against a person or against property, when directed against a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or when directed against a family or household member by a family or household member.
In 2011, Kansas legislature passed K.S.A 22-4616 which allows for the Domestic Violence tag to be allied to a case, he said. The statute was then amended in 2013 to include municipal cases.
“Domestic violence tags can be applied to a case, so long as there is domestic violence and the following two conditions are not met — yes, it’s in the negative,” he said. “The defendant has no prior domestic violence convictions or diversions and the defendant’s current act of domestic violence was not used to coerce, control, punish, intimidate or take revenge against a family or household member of person involved in a dating relationship with the defendant.”
Lamb said when an officer responds to a call for domestic violence, there will be arrests made.
“Kansas law requires that law enforcement agencies draft and adopt policies regarding enforcement of domestic violence calls,” he said. “The state requires the policies to include certain terms. One such required policy is — a law enforcement officer shall (must) arrest a suspect without undue delay if the officer has probable cause that a domestic violence offense has occurred and such actions were not in the defense of self, other person, or property. [K.S.A. 22-2307 (b) (1)]”
Domestic battery or violence does not just have to be a woman as the victim. One in four women, 24.3% and one in seven men, 13.8%, aged 18 and older in the United States have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime according to www.thehotline.org/resources/statistics/
If you have been a victim of domestic violence or battery, there are resources available to help. The Crisis Center Inc. offers a 24-hour crisis intervention line, 785-762-8835, safe shelter, advocacy support groups for women and children and assistance with Protection Orders. Find out more about their services online http://www.thecrisiscenterinc.org/services.html.
