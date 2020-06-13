The next phase of the library’s reopening plan started Sunday. This phase has been altered somewhat from the original plan.
Patrons are asked to continue to self-screen before they visit the library and to remain at home if they are ill and/or exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Patrons are also encouraged to wear masks while visiting the library.
During this period the library will be open for regular hours which are Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The north entrance on the parking lot side of the building will be open during these hours but the south or Seventh Street entrance will remain closed.
Walk-in services will continue for: copying, faxing, homebound delivery, interlibrary loan, issuing library cards, library store, notary, physical lending and borrowing, printing, public computer use, reference/research, reserves, returns through both outdoor and indoor book drops, scanning to email, summer reading registration and prize pick up for all ages, use of public restrooms, and voter registration.
Returned items will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked-in, cleaned and returned to the shelves, a process that will continue for the foreseeable future. The checkout limit for this period has been extended to 10 items per card and attendance time expanded to sixty minutes per visit.
Some video-based adult and children’s programs will be announced on Facebook and offered via YouTube. A limited number of in-person programs will also be offered.
Seating at and use of public tables, library tours, use of adult and student volunteers, public speaking programs, outreach programs, use of the Young Peoples Department’s tablets, games and puzzles, Welcome to the World board book delivery program and the daily book sale will continue to be unavailable in this phase. Public use of the meeting room has been delayed until further notice.
Questions can be referred to the Library Director by calling 785-238-4311 or emailing susanm@jclib.org.
