March 7 from 2 until 4 p.m., the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will honor the beginning of March — Women’s History Month — with a “crafternoon” which anyone from high school to adult can take part in.
The program is free of charge.
There will be four unique projects for participants to work on and each project will feature separate mediums and techniques. There will be a wood and nail art piece honoring Amelia Earhart, a macramé key chain honoring Marie Curie, a cross stitch broach honoring Emily Bronte, and a personalized cup honoring Frida Kahlo.
Along with these opportunities to make art honoring famous women in history, participants will be able to take part in a light meditation activity under the guidance of library staff member and yoga teacher Tori Addis. The activity is meant to help open the flow for creative inspiration. Light snacks will be provided.
During the program, participants may also want to check out a display about two Kansas WASP pilots and a special book collection honoring women’s history, which will be on display.
To take part in the event, participants are asked to preregister. This, according to library Assistant Director Donna Porter, will help ensure that the library has enough supplies on hand the day of the event.
Those who would like to take part in the event should call the library at 785-238-4311 or stop by at 230 W. Seventh St. by or before 5 p.m. this Saturday in order to be added to the list.
For more information on this program — or any other adult program at the library — people may contact Porter at donnap@jclib.org or 785-238-4311.
