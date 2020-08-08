More than 200 people attended the Aug. 6 Grub and Grooves event hosted by the Military Affairs Council. The event had 3 food trucks, Pineapple Whip, and a live band for attendees to listen to.
Craig Bender, MAC director said he was worried that people would leave early because of the band scheduled to start later but he was very pleased with the turnout early on.
“It’s a little surprising on the good side,” he said. “Hopefully we didn’t lose many people by not having the music earlier.”
The event was a learning experience he said.
“We’ll take what we learn here and use it toward future evnts,” he said.
He said the event originated from an idea by local business owner Todd Godfrey that would bring more people to downtown Junction City.
“He was trying to do a food truck event,” Bender said. “So, I talked to Todd and talked to the city and I was like ‘I’m gonna grab some food trucks and a band and we’re just gonna go ahead and plan,’ and here we are.”
Ronna Larson, city commissioner, said she enjoyed the event.
“It's been great,” she said. “great weather, nice music, great crowds. Really good food.”
She said she liked the idea of the event for the community.
“It’s a great concept,” Larson said. “Something nice to do to bring people downtown like they were wanting to do.”
She said she hoped it was an event that continued in the future.
“Even if its just once a month or something like that,” she said. “You can’t beat the weather today with the nice breeze. Its fun watching the little kids running around in the grassy area. But I really hope that we can. Its good for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.