Saturday, another peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration took place in Heritage Park, which included inspirational speakers and supportive police presence.
Lawrence Palmer of Junction City was one of those who attended the rally.
“It’s something that’s definitely needed, not just in our community but around the world,” he said. "Racism is something that has been around for a long time, but it's not hereditary. It's not genetic. It's something that people teach. And when you teach that, for decades and decades, it's gonna take just as much teaching — decades and decades — to overturn what's been embedded in individuals.”
He was glad to see employees of the Junction City Police Department present to support the demonstration and that people from all over the community had gathered in the park with them.
Palmer said he believed only time would tell if this demonstration and those like it taking place all across the country in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd by the hands of a white police officer would be effective.
“A month from now, will we still have the same fire, will we still have the same fervor?” Palmer asked. “Or will we just go back to our own world and forget about the people that (are) around us, the community that's around us. So I hope that this is the beginning of something — seeds being planted, and then constantly water so that it can grow and that positive change can can actually happen."
The JCPD's leadership was there to lend a hand to demonstrators, including Police Chief John Lamb.
To Lamb, the support of the JCPD for peaceful demonstrators was a no-brainer.
“Why wouldn’t the police want to interact with the community,” he said. “The same thing they’re asking for, we’ve always been wanting.”
Lamb said the local police force was “dedicated to protecting — you know, I’m here to protect their civil rights just as much as their constitutional rights. So, you know, they need protection just as much as anybody else. It’s important that we’re out here.”
He said he appreciated that the group had chosen a peaceful method of expressing their discontent with the system.
“Rioting isn’t the answer,” Lamb said. “This is the answer.”
Past Junction City High School graduate, 19-year-old Mallory Hamilton, attended the rally with a handmade protest sign.
“It's just something I believe in,” she said. "I've been to a couple of these protests.”
Hamilton is a white woman and so the murder of George Floyd may not hit as close to home for her as it does for people of color. However, she said, police brutality against people of color still matters deeply to her.
"I think that it's important that I stand up for the people who might not be strong enough and might not be able to, or people who have lost their lives due to this,” Hamilton said. "I just think it's important to recognize your privilege and to put it to some good use.”
Gregory Taylor helped to organize Saturday’s event.
"I think that in order for us to combat our systemic racism that has been going on and hurting our nation for years, I think that we need to come together and get some laws signed in Congress — bills passed — to try to have police reform,” he said.
Taylor said he believed things had changed over the years, but that more change is needed and that it can be achieved by teaching people to take responsibility for their actions..
“That's not only with the police, but we as human beings also we got to treat each other with respect and love and dignity,” Taylor said.
