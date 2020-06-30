On Monday, June 29, 2020 Dr. Khoury tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Khoury is asymptomatic and doing well; he is now on quarantine at his home. All of Flint Hills OBGYN staff, including Terrah Stroda, CNM, APRN subsequently tested negative. We will continue to provide a full scope of Obstetrics and Gynecology care and Dr. Rick Johnson will be on call until Dr. Khoury's return.
We are in contact with all of our patients that may have been in contact with Dr. Khoury since 6-24-20. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 please call the GCH COVID hotline at (785) 210-4214 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. For all other questions or medical-related concerns, please contact our office immediately at (785) 223-5555 during office hours, after hours please contact (785) 238-4131. We will continue our high level of care during this time and look forward to seeing you.
