The sounds of Army issued M4 assault rifles filled the air Thursday on Fort Riley as soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery worked on a fundamental soldiering skill — qualifying their individually assigned weapon.
“We’re out here at the range today, basically making sure that all of our soldiers are prepared for upcoming (National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California) rotations,” said 1st Lt. Brennan VanMeter, range officer in charge. “We’re also trying to ensure that we’re practicing COVID-19 measures by ensuring that we have face masks. All soldiers are required to have face masks, along with all their normal (Personal Protective Equipment.) They’re also hand washing stations and hand sanitization stations placed around the range, so that soldiers can wash their hands, or sanitize their hands as they eat, interact with each other. Other measures that we’re doing is ensuring that soldiers are maintaining six feet distance between each other at all times.”
With the global pandemic happening due to COVID-19, the 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley implemented Protect, Prevent, Preserve measures to ensure the safety of all soldiers, family members and employees while maintaining readiness — at all times.
“It’s been a learning curve trying to ensure that we have proper safety with this COVID,” VanMeter said. “A lot of it is new to us, but at the same time, we could be called upon at any time to defend the nation. Being ready with simple tasks, such as weapons qualification, are super important because you never know when or where you’re going to get sent. Some of these skills are very perishable and soldiers might not get the opportunity before they leave, especially newer soldiers that are coming to the unit.”
Soldiers started the day on the “Zeroing” range where they ensure their sight picture and firing position to best use their weapon. From there, they moved to the qualifying range where they were given 40 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and hit at least 23 of 40 targets ranging from 50 to 300-meters.
“It’s a blast,” VanMeter said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do. Any day at the range is a good day.”
