At the Thursday morning meeting for the Economic Development Commission, members talked about potential projects, heard updates on programs and economic prospects.
Mickey Fornaro-Dean, EDC director advised members that she has reinitiated working with Manhattan Area Technical College on an Education Technology project after the COVID-9 pandemic put a halt on plans earlier in the year.
“I’m excited to push this forward and make this more of a working ‘let’s get this done (thing)’ and keeping working ahead,” she said.
With the assistance of Mitch Foley, Fort Riley Solider for Life Transition Assistance Program, transition services manager, and Craig Bender, director of Military Affairs, a questionnaire has been assembled for transitioning service members and their spouses that will help to get an idea of what things in the area would interest them enough to keep them in this area, Fornaro-Dean said.
“It’s a pretty simple one and a half page, eight question (form),” she said. “We think that will become data that is very useful for us in this region to use as a recruiting tool for the website and for the chamber. (Something) that we can hand to companies and understanding what skills and talents (are available). So, I am excited that we’ve kicked it off and I think that it’s going to be a good project … for economic development and workforce development.”
Charles Stimatze, Geary County District 2 Commissioner, informed members of the progress with the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas or SPARK program. He said the consulting firm, Witt O’Brien’s, is helping the county to navigate through everything to ensure that it is done correctly. As the federal program is still determining what will be a qualifying expense, the SPARK taskforce is working with government entities in the county for this first round of disbursements.
Fornaro-Dean went over the prospect report for the county and said some new activity is in the works while other projects that began before COVID-19 are picking up progress again.
The next EDC meeting is Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. to give members the opportunity to attend the MAC Breakfast that morning, during which a special guest will speak.
