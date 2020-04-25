When word went out to Geary County Unified School District 475 teachers and staff at that schools were closing because of COVID-19 and more than 7,000 children were to be educated via internet — there was no time to panic.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to think about it,” said Karen Bender, third grade teacher at Westwood Elementary School. “Where are we initially thinking, ‘how was this going to happen,’ our minds were already thinking of ways and we were rolling up our sleeves.”
She and Felicia Gawith, Adaptive Communication and Social Skills special education teacher at Junction City High School said the move to e-learning, while not without a few hiccups as people learned new systems, has been a positive experience.
Bender said what has made it smooth has been in the way everyone responded. It started with USD 475 staff who kept teachers and students abreast of what was happening.
“We were getting information pretty quick from the district and they were setting us up with professional development within days,” Bender said.
The Geary County Health Department had closed the schools on March 13. But there was suspicion the closure was going to go on for a while, said Karl DeArmond, chief information officer.
“Immediately … we got all of our staff together and we started working out plans so that we could start delivering curriculum online,” DeArmond said. “That’s what went through our minds — what do we need to do to assist teachers on using the electronic platform? How much professional development do we want to give them?”
The answer to how much professional development turned out to be four full days with about 700 teachers online at one time. By the time Governor Laura Kelly gave the order to close all schools across the state, USD 475 was ahead of the game, he said.
They were also ahead of the game in the area of equipment. Steps the district took in past years, may have contributed to some of the ease staff, students and families had in moving to the new learning format.
“Thank goodness USD 475 had that one-to- one,” Bender said, referring to a grant-supported initiative, which supplied all students in the district with a laptop.
Had that not already been in place, the district would have been scrambling to ensure every student had access to a computer, DeArmond said.
They did have to scramble to ensure everyone had access to the internet at their homes. To do so, DeArmond said they reached out to all of their cell phone partners to get hotspots — a mobile device that uses cellular data to create a wireless internet connection.
“Everyone in the world was trying to order hotspots at the same time,” he said. “Luckily, we got those in.”
The next piece of the puzzle was to get the students and their families on board. Gawith said she has been surprised at how flexible and adaptable everyone has been. Through it all she has seen an unexpected bonus.
“I feel like it’s created a stronger bond,” she said. “There were bonds already put in place, but I feel like this is strengthening those relationships. I’m talking to my students almost as much as I’m talking to my parents right now.”
When school was in the building, she would stay in touch with parents but it was closer to once every week or two. Now they are in communication daily.
Many of the students she works with are not able to get online. Gawith has been finding ways to bring the hands-on learning that she did in the classroom, into the home.
“I’ve even dropped off a few materials at a student’s house,” she said jokingly comparing that to the game ding-dong ditch when children would ring a doorbell and run off.
While the teachers are getting online to help the parents, many of them also have children at home. Even though they teach a group of students everyday in the classroom, teaching their own child at home is different. Gawith has a 10-year-old and a 10-month-old at home with her.
“Parents have always been teachers, now it’s at levels they weren’t expecting,” she said. “Some teachers may not even realize like how their child is at school, until they’re actually trying to homeschool.”
Having the tech-savvy 10-year-old ended up being helpful as she is learning new technology.
“There’s little ticks to it that I don’t know but by daughter has shown me or just said ‘hit this here,’ and I’m like ‘oh, that’s what that button was for,” she said.
Everyone helping everyone, is what Gawith and Bender said is key to working through the rest of this school year.
“This is a full team effort,” Bender said. “Everyone in this community came together from the administration … to the building administrators to the technology team to the educator. But just as important have been those families that didn’t complain.”
The students academic and mental well-being is at the heart of the efforts to finish out the 2019-2020 school year under difficult circumstances. They positivity and cooperation the children see from their teachers and parents will make a difference, Bender said.
“People are all getting to work together and that’s what makes me love this community,” she said. “It all comes back to it being about the student. It has always been about students and their families, always about putting them first and making this transition as smooth as it can be.”
And the students, she said, were showing amazing resiliency. Bragging on her third graders, she said their ability to handle what is happening has blown her away — it is a sentiment shared by DeArmond and Gawith.
“I’m just very thankful for the work that the teachers are putting in,” DeArmond said. “Their lives have been turned upside down just like their students have and for them to get 93% engagement — getting students logging on so much in a day, that is just amazing. My hat’s off to the teachers and the students and their families, and their dedication to make education a priority, even during these unprecedented times.”
