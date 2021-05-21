An Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident, David Garcia, 40, died May 20, 2021. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The resident was serving a 356-month sentence for multiple convictions of distribution/possession, taxation, possession of paraphernalia, sale/distribution/cultivation of opiates, and violation of Kansas Offender Registration Act. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since April of 2014.
The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.
