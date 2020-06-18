For the past week, there has been a discrepancy in the number of Covid cases that Geary County was showing vs what the state was showing on the maps. Local officials have been working with KDHE to verify numbers.
As of June 18, Geary County has a total of 32 cases. There are two cases that local authorities were not notified of by KDHE that are now included in our case count.
Of the 32 total cases, there is only one active positive. We have had one death associated with Covid. The remaining cases (30) have all recovered.
We still encourage everyone to continue social distancing and do frequent hand washing. If you have symptoms, please contact your local health provider or the health department.
