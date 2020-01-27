In February, a Junction City church will begin providing free meals every Tuesday evening to the community. The Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, has decided to start serving hot meals to members of the public in order to address food insecurity and hunger in the county.
“We feel it is our mission as people of God to serve people that are that don’t have what they need,” parishioner Shelley Hoyle Kite said. “And so it’s just because we’re trying to address food insecurity. And we think as a church, that’s our role. That’s what we need to do.”
According to Kite, who will be helping put the meals on, the church welcomes volunteers and donations.
In the future, she said, there will be a digital signup sheet available via Signup Genius. People can call the church at 785-238-2897 to learn more about how to donate and about volunteer opportunities.
The first meal will be served Feb. 4 and will include sloppy joes, chips, carrots and celery, canned fruit, and cookies.
The next meal will take place Feb. 11 and will include a menu of steak soup, bread, canned fruit and cookies.
The next week’s meal is scheduled for Feb. 18 and will include chili, crackers, cinnamon rolls, and canned fruit.
The next meal will take place Feb. 25 and will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, and juice.
At this time, Kite said, the church is actively seeking donations of these products.
The church has been working toward this since November.
“It’s helpful to people on these busy days when people are running from one thing to the next,” Kite said. “People that work — one or two or three jobs — people that have kids to feed and everybody’s (got) different activities. We just want to help people.”
She said the group was also trying to be environmentally conscious. All meals will be served using real plates and cutlery, which will be washed and reused after every meal.
They will also, Kite said, try to keep the menus stocked with healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables.
Another group, Breaking Bread of JC, serves free, hot meals to community members at the 12th Street Community Center on Friday evenings. According to Kite, her group conferred with Debbie Savage, who founded Breaking Bread in 2018, before embarking on their new project.
The hope, Kite said, is to one day have a situation where there are hot meals available throughout the week to those in need.
“Hopefully other groups, churches, other agencies will join in and do something similar on a different night,” she said.
The service will be offered all year, but in the winter, Kite said, such a service may be especially helpful.
“A hot meal helps keep people warm and it gives them a warm place to go and be for an hour and a half,” she said.
“We hope we get people who need some supplemental food and need another opportunity for that in the way of a hot meal,” Kite said. “You have the food pantry, we have Wheels of HOPE, we have Methodist Church pantry, we have other sources of food. But this will be the meal and that’s what Breaking Bread is leading the way (on). We’re just really following them and trying to replicate what they do and maybe hit a different audience.”
But even those who aren’t strictly speaking in need are welcome to attend.
The church welcomes all comers — anyone who feels like it can stop by and grab a bite to eat.
