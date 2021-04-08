Abilene — The next program in the Evenings at Ease series is Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. central time featuring guest speaker Dr. Shelly Cline. This online presentation will begin right at 7 o’clock, so please sign in 10 minutes early.
Perhaps the biggest misconception of Nazi Germany is that the Nazi party came to power in a landslide victory and overwhelming wave of public support. This talk will look at the conditions of Germany in the 1920s and 1930s that made Nazism possible. It will also explore many examples of propaganda used by the Nazis to gain the support of the people for their new vision of Germany.
Dr. Cline is the Historian and Director of Education at the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education in Overland Park, Kan. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Kansas. Her research focuses on the SS Aufseherinnen in the concentration camp system and the gendered perpetration of the Holocaust. Her research has been supported by grants from the University of Kansas (KU) and Universität Hamburg. Cline has been an instructor in the KU Humanities Program and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department. She also served on the faculties of the Kansas City Art Institute and University of Missouri Kansas City.
JOIN OUR VIRTUAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS!
Phone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: 225 170 016 5641#)
[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]
The 2021 Evenings at Ease series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.