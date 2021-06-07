Community members held a Juneteenth celebration on the prairie Sunday night with a wildflower walk and cookout at Bird Runner Wildlife Refuge in Geary County.
The Junction City Juneteenth Committee partnered with the Prairie Heritage Foundation to make the event happen.
It was one of three Juneteenth celebrations that will take place this month.
Jim Sands of the Junction City Juneteenth Committee said he believed Sunday’s celebration went well.
“Community folks showed up and the weather was excellent,” he said. “It’s a good time to be out in the air.”
Because so many area communities have canceled their Juneteenth celebrations, Sands feels this year has been an ideal opportunity for Junction City to step up. People from communities all along the I-70 corridor have shown an interest in taking part in local celebrations of the holiday, which is an independence day celebration of sorts for people of color in the United States. It honors the end of slavery in the United States.
Sands said Sunday’s event was a chance to learn about the prairie ecosystem and about history while taking in some fresh air and having a small cookout.
“This is natural and this area here is going to stay natural,” he said. “That’s what the Prairie Heritage is about — it’s abut maintaining the natural preservation of our prairie heritage, the Flint Hills community. And you can see we don’t mow, we don’t plow under, we don’t farm. We’re trying to maintain the natural beauty of the prairie heritage.”
Margy Stewart of the Prairie Heritage Foundation who maintains Bird Runner Wildlife Refuge with her husband, Ron Young, said she felt it was appropriate to hold a Juneteenth event — an honoring of history — alongside a celebration of the prairie because “both of them are related to the idea of freedom.”
“Juneteenth marks the celebration of the end of slavery,” Stewart said. “So it’s freedom for formerly enslaved individuals whose potential and whose desires were constricted by the institution of slavery. The prairie is an expression of the freedom of creation to be what it’s meant to be.”
The land that constitutes the wildlife refuge used to be cropland back before Stewart and Young acquired it and began restoring it back to the natural tallgrass prairie it once was.
“That’s monoculture — enforced monoculture,” Stewart said. “It’s an enforced raising of annual plants that never put down deep roots and all their energy goes into the seed production which is what we eat.”
The natural prairie, on the other hand, is polyculture — a mix of annuals and perennials. These grasses and wildflowers put down deep roots and spread out laterally, she said. According to Stewart, this is beneficial to the soil.
“The roots of the wildflowers, the roots of the grasses have microorganisms associated with them that makes a complete ecosystem below ground and that entire ecosystem builds soil,” she said. “It also nurtures human beings, because for 10,000 years humans have lived from the prairie.”
Stewart spoke about the mass production of cotton — a mono crop — in the south which drove slavery.
According to Stewart, the wellbeing of people is tied in with the wellbeing of the land.
“When George Washington Carver went to the Tuskegee in the early 20th century, he said ‘I saw nothing but impoverished people and impoverished soil,’” she said. “That’s what happens when you unfairly treat a workforce through enslavement and brutalize the environment. So the two are very much connected. The more the ecosystem thrives, the more the people thrive.”
Stewart believes celebrating holidays such as Juneteenth is a valuable way of reminding people of all ethnicities and backgrounds of the truth of their history.
“I think what a lot of people don’t understand is the vested interest everybody has in celebrating these milestones along the freedom way,” Stewart said. “And certainly the abolition of slavery is one of them. And it’s a time when people of all ethnicities can congratulate African Americans for having come through so very much and still putting up with all kinds of measurable injustice in every imaginable field. It’s a time to congratulate that community for hanging in there and a time for looking for ways we can work together to end those unfair inequities.”
According to Stewart, history is not often pretty — especially if it’s accurate — and men and women need to be grateful and understand why they have the rights and freedoms they have.
“They don’t acknowledge that people marched and died to open the door that a whole bunch of others walked through,” she said.
There are two more upcoming events — one this Saturday in Heritage Park and one at Milford Lake June 19. The events are free to attend and open to the community. See page C1 for more details.
