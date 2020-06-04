An event honoring the 2020 graduates from Junction City High School is nearing the final stages of planning, and organizers are preparing to send invites for all registered graduates and their guests. The JC Blue Jays Bash is an event organized by two mothers of JCHS graduates.
“We are just two moms who came up with a catchy phrase and just wanted to honor our graduates properly,” said Carrie Yale, mother of graduate Dain Yale Jr.
She was adamite when she said the event is a personal endeavor.
“I want to make sure that it’s crystal clear that we are not affiliated with USD 475, the Board of Education, senior committee or Junction City High School,” she said.
Yale said the event, to be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City, has had multiple community members and businesses donate items from food to gifts to raffle prizes.
“We have raised over $3,000 for this event and will able to provide a gift bag (for each graduate),” she said. “We have filled this bag with so much stuff and all the other funds are being used for raffle items and door prizes.”
Yale said the last day for graduates to register for the event is Friday, June 5.
“We are gradually gaining numbers and we do understand that there might be a few graduates that might not know of it until the last minute,” she said. “And how we plan to control that is if you don’t get your form in by the deadline, we will still allow a graduate to come in, along as they’re not reading the temperature of 100.4 degrees. But they will not be allowed to have any guests. The guests will have to watch from the Facebook Live feed.
“But we do want the graduates to be included,” she added. So, we are not going to turn any graduate away — no matter what. So, I do want to make that very clear, any graduate from Junction City High School is welcome to this event. We just have to let the public know that because of the health and safety, we have to limit the number of guests — so the priority is to graduates.”
Yale said graduates can pick up registration forms at the customer service desks at the Dillons in Junction City or download the form from the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JC-BLUE-JAY-BASH-109873950699938. Registration forms and a picture of the graduate can be returned to Dillons or emailed to Carrieair126@outlook.com or Crystalrey1980@gmail.com.
