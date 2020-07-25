COVID-19 has sucked a lot of the life out of summer. Events have been canceled and others have scaled down.
But a new event has been planned by the Military Affairs Council and several community members to bring downtown Junction City back to life.
The event, which has been christened Grub and Grooves, will take place this Thursday from 5 until 9 p.m. at the corner of Washington and East 10th Streets, featuring food trucks and free live music.
Denims and Lace will play from 6 until 8:30 p.m. and The Chef and I, Big Boyz Food Trailer, Pineapple Whip, and Filipino Cuisine will sell food throughout the event.
People are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy the evening. Limited seating with be available for people to eat any food they purchase.
Masks are encouraged and people are asked to practice social distancing during the event.
According to MAC Director Craig Bender, the hope is to reenergize the community, see if holding events in that area is workable concept and see how much interest it generates.
“The intent was just to get some energy going downtown,” he said.
