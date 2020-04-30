The executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly temporarily banning utility and internet disconnects is scheduled to expire May 1.
As the order ends, the City of Junction City plans to have a transition period before starting disconnections of water services due to unpaid water bills.
For residents in cycle one, meaning those located located south of Sixth Street or those who have an account number beginning with digits of 01-12, disconnection will take place if the account is not paid in full by 4:30 p.m. June 15.
For those in cycle two, meaning accounts located north of Sixth Street of having an account number beginning with digits 14-30, disconnections will take place if the account is not paid in full by 4:30 p.m. June 29.
Officials with the City of Junction City encourage customers to carry on paying their account as normal. Late fees will be assessed as usual.
