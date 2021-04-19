The Geary County farmers’ market will have its first day of the summer starting at 4 p.m. May 6.
The farmers’ market will be operated by Live Well Geary County this year and it will operate out of the parking lot of the Junction City Church of the Nazarene located at 1025 S. Washington St.
The farmers market takes place weekly on Thursdays from 4 until 7 p.m. throughout the summer at that location.
Shannon Rosauer of Live Well said there will be more vendors this year than in previous years.
“All of our vendors from last year are returning plus there will be some new vendors,” she said. “We still have vendors signing up.”
Much about the farmers market will remain the same this year.
Past programs scheduled to return this year include the SNAP/EBT program. People who have SNAP benefits, including pandemic SNAP benefits, can use those benefits at the market as they have in the past. The double up food bucks program remains in place so people with SNAP/EBT benefits can effectively double their money by spending it on locally grown produce at the farmers market.
According to Rosauer, the double up food bucks program doubles benefits up to $25 per market.
There will be events throughout the summer where these benefits can be tripled, Rosauer said.
There will be a senior citizens’ nutrition program offered through the farmers market this year as well.
“Senior citizens who are low income can qualify for $35 in coupons that they can redeem directly with vendors at the farmers’ market for fresh fruits and vegetables,” Rosauer said. “And I believe we will be doubling those senior farmers’ market dollars as well.”
In addition, there will be themed days throughout the summer “to really highlight different aspects of local produce, local vendors, what’s available at the market and then also ... some of those community wellness initiatives that are going on.”
The market isn’t just about selling local food, according to Rosauer — it’s also about providing education.
“Another thing that we’re hoping to focus on a lot is just — besides having farmers’ market vendors — is having opportunities for and information for community wellness,” Rosauer said.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center will have a presence at the market this summer, SNAP educators from Kansas State University will be available and there will be occasional cooking demonstrations and samples available — something the market couldn’t have last year due to COVID-19.
“We’re excited to have the market back and be back at (the) JCNaz parking lot,” she said.
According to Rosauer, the location is ideal for the market.
The market moved there in the middle of July from its former location in the Geary Community Hospital parking lot after two GCH staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19.
“(We’ve) had really nothing but good feedback from customers and vendors about that location just because it’s so easy for everyone to get into and parking is plentiful,” Rosauer said.
Live Well has a Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant from Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Kansas. Live Well is in the second phase of this grant. The second phase is focused on nutrition. That means Live Well can use some of these grant funds to help with the farmers’ market.
Susan Jagerson, who functions as Live Well’s grant coordinator for the Pathways grant, said the farmers’ market received a Pathways mini grant last year and money from the second phase of Live Well’s main Pathways grant could be used “for sustainability and expanding the market.”
“We’re looking forward to just expanding the market,” she said. “We have a farmers market manager now … I think that’s going to be good. We did really well last year for our farmers market for being able to work with our customers with SNAP benefits and double up food bucks and providing the market dollars — which Pathways again will help this year. But we’re just looking forward to continuing to expand that because again last year was very successful with that and we hope that it continues to be successful.”
The farmers market has a new manager who is working with Live Well, Kalie Brownlee of Junction City who was involved with the market last year and who had not returned a request for comment by press time Monday.
