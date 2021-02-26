The Humboldt Creek 4-h club held their meeting on February 22nd via zoom. The extension office has decided that 4-H meetings will continue to be online until further notice. Congratulations on everyone who participated in club days and judging, even though it was a little different this year. Brittney Dibben gave a talk on No Till Farming vs. Conventional Farming, where we all learned about the pro and cons of each framing methods. Kourtney Dibben gave a talk on Animal-Based Diets and Deyton Dibben informed us about 6 different types of apples. Regional 4-h days are on March 8th, beef weigh in is March 28th, and April 1st is the deadline for the 4-h bingo paper. The clubs next meeting is on March 22nd at 7:00 pm on zoom.
