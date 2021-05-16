The board of directors for the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program is pleased to announce the application period for the 2021-22 class offering will take place May 15-July 15.
“For the North Central Flint Hills area of Kansas to grow and prosper, leaders from all backgrounds and vocations are needed to tackle the challenges facing our region. The goal of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program is to motivate traditional and non-traditional leaders by teaching 21st century leadership skills. This is done through information, dialogue, skill building and hands-on experiences, so our leaders of tomorrow are best prepared to strengthen and transform our communities”, says Jack Lindquist, Executive Director.
The annual program develops the leadership skills necessary to help the Flint Hills region become the best place in Kansas to live, work, and raise our children, according to the website. Sessions for the selected class members are held throughout the region with Orientation beginning at Rock Springs Ranch and Junction City in mid-September. The remaining six sessions follow every 3 weeks with graduation in February.
The program had a successful experience for the FHRLP Class of 2020-21 due to new technologies and the implementation of Covid-19 Pandemic safety protocols. “Life is full of risk as is leadership…but, taking care of self and others is a prerequisite to advancing our population into a more positive future”, said board chair and alumnus Chris Bowman. “Not only is safely opening the economic drivers of our region important, so too is face-to face leadership training to help our population move positively into uncharted waters. The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program follows all CDC and local recommendations for health screening, mask wearing when advised and stringent sanitation practices”, Bowman added. “All applicants must agree to adhere to CDC and Health Department protocols. Vaccinations are strongly encouraged with the final dose completed 15 days prior to the opening session.”
A link on the program homepage www.fhrlp.org allows for contributions to support the upcoming class. The same PayPal link allows for alumni dues to be paid with accumulated funds to be applied towards the Ailleen Cray Memorial Scholarship Fund.
