A grand total of $366,446 will go back into the community following the Greater Geary Community Foundation's Match Day. Match Day, which took place in October, brought in a record number of donations to participating local nonprofits. Donations were matched up to $7,000 by the community foundation’s $100,000 matching fund.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public library came out with the most at a total of $57,973.01.
Agingwell, Inc received a total of $11,024, Boy Scouts of America - Konza District received a total of $4,049, C.L. Hoover Opera House received a total of $27,954,
CASA of the Eighth Judicial District received a total of $4,352, the COVID-19 Recovery Fund received a total of $2,122, the Crisis Center received a total of $2,241.51, DangerFC received a total of $5,212.21, Delivering Change, Inc. received a total of $4,526.51, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library received a total of $57,973.01, Episcopal Church of the Covenant received a total of $16,101.51, First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund received a total of $8,908.50, First United Methodist Church received a total of $16,034, the Flint Hills Regional Council received a total of $2,211.50, the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation received a total of $6,914, Geary Community Schools Foundation received a total of $27,454, Geary County Fish & Game Association, Inc. received a total of $6,749, the Geary County Food Pantry received a total of $19,516.50, the Geary County Historical Society received a total of $6,756.50, the Geary County Senior Citizens, Inc. received a total of $6,749, Geary County Community Grants Fund received a total of $3,786.50, Highland Cemetery Association received a total of $9,186.50, I.C.A.R.E. Intergenerational Clearinghouse received a total of $4,376.50, the Junction City Arts Council received a total of $7,401.50, Junction City Community Baseball Club/JC received a total of $6,374, Junction City Family YMCA Inc. received a total of $16,876.50, Konza Prairie Community Health Center received a total of $1,506.50, the Ladies Reading Club received a total of $13,456.50, the Little Theater Foundation, Inc. received a total of $18,530.50, Pawnee Mental Health Services, Inc. received a total of $2,249, Play JC received a total of $3,899, Quality Play For All received a total of $13,221.50, The JC KS Downtown Revitalization Group received a total of $7,724, United Way of Junction City/Geary County received a total of $11,808, and Wheels of Hope, Inc. received a total of $9,201.50.
