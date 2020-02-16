The Military Affairs Council held its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon, where Geary Community Hospital’s current financial situation became a topic of discussion.
County Commissioner Brad Scholz, who sits on the MAC as a county representative, brought the subject up.
He suggested a level of accountability — of checks and balances. Scholz cited his own career as Assistant Director of the North Central Kansas Detention Facility, where anonymous peer reviews are conducted.
“If we're going to ask the taxpayers to increase the mill levy is what we really have to do — and the county commission is hamstrung by statutes a lot harder than they then the city is because they're really set up different — but you have to have something in place,” Scholz said. “So if you've got a CEO who may not be completely — I’ll try to do this politically — honest with regards to the trustees, you need to have some form of oversight for the CEO. You have to have some standard operating procedure policy procedure to where there is some oversight."
The county commission was recently approached about increasing the mill levy to save the hospital, which had fallen into $6 million in debt.
Former CEO of the hospital Joe Stratton and the hospital’s CFO Steve Doherty resigned at the same time in September of 2019, after which Interim CEO Don Smithburg took over and the information concerning the hospital’s debt came out.
Scholz said it was his belief that, if there were checks and balances in place, there would be red flags popping up prior to anything drastic happening, something that might prevent GCH from falling into such a situation in the future.
Though fundraising efforts are taking place, including an upcoming show March 7 where the proceeds go to GCH, Smithburg has approached the commission about increasing the number of mills the hospital receives each year from Geary County. He has indicated the hospital could close its doors if certain financial milestones aren’t met by March 31 of this year.
"Something that we need to look at is, a lot of times when there has been mismanagement or something similar to that the taxpayers get hit, with an increase because of how something's operating,” Scholz said. "And we know there's a long history of that.”
Scholz said he believed a system of accountability would help increase the public’s trust in GCH and convince taxpayers that helping the hospital, even through an increase in taxes, was a worthy cause.
“The Board of Trustees need to have something in place, whether it’s — whatever you want to label it — a standard operating procedure process or whatever, with regards to oversight of that hospital,” Scholz said. “Especially with regards to the CEO, because if I'm the CEO and I come in and things are going bad, I want to maintain my employment, right? So if I'm not completely honest or I leave certain facts out, you can see where over the course of time you're going to have a problem. So there’s a lot of things that need to be looked at with regards to the hospital. That's one of them, because you don't want to throw money at a situation and then have the exact same thing happen again, because you did not implement what you should have implemented so it wouldn't happen."
