A fire broke out Wednesday evening that damaged two empty apartment buildings on the 800 block of West 11th Street.
Kent Vosburg of Junction City Fire Department EMS said the fire said the Junction City Fire Department was informed of a structure fire in one of the structures. The Junction City Police Department was the first to arrive on scene, he said, and reported that the fire was threatening to jumping to another structure, which it did.
The second structure was an adjoining apartment building, also empty. A third structure was threatened, but never caught. Firefighters put the blaze out before it could ignite anything else.
“Fire crews quickly worked on the fire (and) got it knocked down,” Vosburg said, and began searching for small fires throughout the buildings, finding and putting out a fire on the roof of one of the buildings.
The apartments were empty after a previous fire, which took place last year, so no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Vosburg.
