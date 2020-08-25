Firefighters with the Geary County Rural Fire Department fought a field fire Saturday that burned about 80 bales of hay but injured no one.
Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges, firefighters were dispatched to handle a report of several large bales of hay that had caught fire on the 1600 block of North Milford Lake Road.
The cause of the fire was a spark created while someone was mowing. Berger reported that a family member had been mowing in the area when the blades of the mower struck a rock. This generated a spark which started a fire that spread to nearby bales of hay.
"Quick thinking by the owners allowed only 80 bales to be consumed by the fire,” according to Berges.
Firefighters stood by, he said, while property owners Wayne and Rod Gfeller utilizers and tractor and a skid steer to move hay bales that were untouched by the flames away to safety. They then used the equipment to spread out the bales that had already been consumed by fire.
In total, there were about 250 to 300 bales of hay there that could have been endangered by the flames.
According to Berges, a total of 12 firefighters and trucks responded to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.