The morning of March 5, at around 8:45 a.m., the Junction City Fire Department was called to extinguish a fire in a residence at 1314 W. Ninth St.
According to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson, upon arrival firefighters saw the single story house had smoke pouring out from the eaves of its roof. There was also smoke and some flame visible coming out of a window in the back of the house.
Firefighters entered the house and put the fire out before searching the rest of the structure.
According to Johnson, firefighters “worked to conduct overhaul of the kitchen/bathroom/hallway to search for possible extension of the fire.”
He said the fire had been classified as “undetermined.”
Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, and the Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist.
The occupants of the house are receiving help from the Red Cross in the aftermath of the fire, according to Johnson.
Damage caused by the fire came to a total of $65,000.
