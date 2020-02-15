No one was injured Thursday morning at around 10:28 a.m. when Geary County firefighters responded to a house fire at 2714 Liberty Hall Rd.
According to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges, smoke was seen pouring out of the residence when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Using a hardline, firefighters knocked down most of the fire and were able to contain it to the middle of the attic, where it started.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical.
The structure’s owner, Bret Reich of Junction City, had his residence turned back over to him later that afternoon, according to Berges. About $40,000 was done to the structure. Geary County firefighters called for aid and received it from the Junction City Fire Department. In total, between the two fire departments, three pumpers, a water tanker, two support vehicles, a med unit and 16 firefighters responded to the scene.
