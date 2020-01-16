Jan. 14, shortly before 9 a.m., Milford and Geary County firefighters handled a structure fire in Milford.
The fire, which burned a trailer at 101 E. 9th St. in Milford, was reported when smoke was spotted coming out from under the trailer.
No one was injured in the blaze. However, about $4,000 worth of damage was done to the trailer, which is owned by Shandy Trust of Milford.
Milford City Fire along with the Geary County Fire Department responded to the scene. A total of three trucks, one command vehicle, and nine personnel came to the scene of the fire.
Response time was about three minutes for the first emergency vehicle on scene, according to Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges.
Firefighters successfully extinguished the fire which had started on an exterior wall and had spread to the underside of the trailer.
The fire has been investigated and determined to be accidental. Investigators concluded the fire started due to heat tape wrapped around the water line.
At around 10 a.m., all units were able to leave the scene of the extinguished fire.
