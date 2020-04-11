No one was injured but $50,000 is estimated to have been damaged after a fire at a local apartment complex Friday night. The Junction City Fire Department said the fire was deliberately set by a juvenile who was playing with lighters.
The child, who confessed to setting the fire, said he was curious about fire and that he had never played with lighters before, according to the JCFD.
Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson responded to the fire at 2332 Wildcat Ln. at around 9:42 p.m. Friday, where smoke was seen coming from a third floor apartment in the 12-apartment complex.
Everyone was evacuated from the building while firefighters engaged in “ventilation salvage and overhaul,” according to Johnson.
Two apartments below the one where the fire originated were damaged by the fire and also sustained water damage.
The damaged apartments have been secured. The power is shut off to all three of the units involved in the fire, but the Red Cross is assisting everyone who was displaced by the fire.
The incident has been referred to JCFD Fire Marshal to follow up on with the department’s Juvenile Fire Setter Program, according to Johnson.
A fire also took place Friday on the 1200 block of W. Spruce Street.
